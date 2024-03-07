BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,369,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,178,048,000 after buying an additional 104,844 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 82,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $832.91. 227,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,325. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $797.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $728.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $841.96.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

