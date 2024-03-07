BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 17 Per Share

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BRWM stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.19) on Thursday, reaching GBX 517 ($6.56). 477,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 530.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 551.72. The firm has a market cap of £988.40 million, a PE ratio of 727.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 490 ($6.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 730 ($9.27).

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider Charles W. Goodyear purchased 5,000 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.48) per share, with a total value of £29,450 ($37,377.84). In related news, insider Charles W. Goodyear acquired 5,000 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 589 ($7.48) per share, for a total transaction of £29,450 ($37,377.84). Also, insider Charles W. Goodyear acquired 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.96) per share, for a total transaction of £24,588.76 ($31,207.97). Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

