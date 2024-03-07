Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Shares Sold by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lowered its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 683,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211,785 shares during the quarter. Blue Ocean Acquisition comprises about 0.1% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $802,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOCN remained flat at $10.93 on Thursday. 4,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,231. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

