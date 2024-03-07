BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.37 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $470.55 or 0.00698688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $70.37 billion and $3.21 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,540,790 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,540,940.30132633. The last known price of BNB is 425.77994877 USD and is up 4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2084 active market(s) with $3,216,195,479.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

