Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.44

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.44 and traded as high as C$15.77. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.69, with a volume of 12,723 shares trading hands.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$334.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.113 dividend. This is a boost from Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is 101.49%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

