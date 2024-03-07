Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) Shares Down 7.7%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.12. 8,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 10,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Brenmiller Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.47.

Institutional Trading of Brenmiller Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

