Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.08

Shares of Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and traded as low as $20.99. Bridgestone shares last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 44,510 shares trading hands.

Bridgestone Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

