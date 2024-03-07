Broadview Financial Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,672,000 after buying an additional 49,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,515 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.04. 202,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,218. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $283.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

