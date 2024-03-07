Broadview Financial Management LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Broadview Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.01. 500,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,722. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average of $80.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

