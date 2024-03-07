Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadwind had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Broadwind Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 28,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadwind currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Broadwind by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.