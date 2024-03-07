Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadwind had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Broadwind Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BWEN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 29,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,477. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWEN. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 210,435 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

