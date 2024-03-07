Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Trading 3.5% Higher

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.49. 3,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 7,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Cadiz Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91.

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.24%.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

