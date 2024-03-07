CAE (TSE:CAE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.09

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.09 and traded as low as C$25.69. CAE shares last traded at C$25.86, with a volume of 384,719 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins lowered their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.36.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.05.

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

