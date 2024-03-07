Canadian Western Bank (CWB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Western Bank (TSE: CWB):

3/4/2024 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Canadian Western Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

3/4/2024 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Canadian Western Bank was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CWB stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.48. 165,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,357. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$22.96 and a 12 month high of C$31.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6658323 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$67,590.00. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

