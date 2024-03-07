Cancom (ETR:COK) Shares Up 0.1%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €27.10 ($29.46) and last traded at €26.94 ($29.28). 77,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.90 ($29.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of $981.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of €28.68 and a 200 day moving average of €26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

