Cancom (ETR:COK) Shares Up 0.1%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €27.10 ($29.46) and last traded at €26.94 ($29.28). 77,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.90 ($29.24).
Cancom Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $981.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of €28.68 and a 200 day moving average of €26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07.
Cancom Company Profile
CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cancom
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Stock Average Calculator
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.