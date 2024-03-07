Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.56

Shares of Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.56 and traded as high as C$14.82. Canso Credit Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.75, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

Canso Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.34.

About Canso Credit Income Fund

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

