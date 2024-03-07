Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.74

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 86312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

