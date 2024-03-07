Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.75

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001109 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $26.55 billion and approximately $957.21 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.25 or 0.05750649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00064567 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00022009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00022218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00020608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003800 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,685,854,737 coins and its circulating supply is 35,489,216,393 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.