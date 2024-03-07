CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CarParts.com Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of PRTS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.51. 1,820,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,474. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $144.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarParts.com by 12,627.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

