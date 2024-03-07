Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Carriage Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.66. 104,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $384.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger sold 1,388 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $35,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,099,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $90,143.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,900,514.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,872 shares of company stock valued at $201,366. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 208,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

See Also

