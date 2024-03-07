Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TAST stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $517.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.17 and a beta of 2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

