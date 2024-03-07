Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Carter’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carter’s has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Carter’s stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $87.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 365.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carter’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

