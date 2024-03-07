CashBackPro (CBP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.49 Billion

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $2.11 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 61.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $16.57 or 0.00024680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00015847 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,118.97 or 0.99989365 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.02 or 0.00147513 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,580 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 15.75631087 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,368,067.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

