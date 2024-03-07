CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.67

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 224276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 256,144 shares during the last quarter.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

