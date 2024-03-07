CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 3.2 %

CECO Environmental stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.80. 104,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,866. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Insider Activity

In other CECO Environmental news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 12.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

