CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.32.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 1,061.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 2,011.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the period. 11.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

