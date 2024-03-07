CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
CEL-SCI Price Performance
Shares of CEL-SCI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.32.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
About CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.
