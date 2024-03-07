Celer Network (CELR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.20 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $258.36 million and approximately $15.20 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

