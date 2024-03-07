CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €102.00 ($110.87) and last traded at €101.60 ($110.43). 1,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €101.20 ($110.00).

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €101.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €95.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. It offers photo prints, photo books, wall pictures, photo calendars, greeting cards, phone cases, and other photo gifts.

