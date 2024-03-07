Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Trading Down 2.9%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.38. Approximately 321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Chorus Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Get Chorus alerts:

Chorus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.