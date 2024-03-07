ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

ChromaDex Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of ChromaDex stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,205. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.57 million, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.87. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

