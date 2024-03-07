Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,959 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.90. 18,727,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,689,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

