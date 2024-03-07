CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $143.40

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 143.40 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 169.20 ($2.15). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 168 ($2.13), with a volume of 139,655 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Monday, February 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMC Markets
CMC Markets Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman bought 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($380.61). In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman bought 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($380.61). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £300.82 ($381.80). 64.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About CMC Markets
CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CMC Markets
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.