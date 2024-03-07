Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.405 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.37.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.
