COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Trading Up 31.6%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 31.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 37,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 29,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of COMSovereign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

COMSovereign Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMSovereign

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in COMSovereign stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 193,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of COMSovereign as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides various solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; harmony enhanced MC; fastback intelligent backhaul radio (IBR); and in-band full-duplex technology.

