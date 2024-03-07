Concordium (CCD) Price Up 7.5% This Week

Concordium (CCD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Concordium has a market cap of $56.73 million and $780,206.97 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,932,304,884 coins and its circulating supply is 9,202,377,337 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

