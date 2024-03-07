Conflux Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.32 Billion (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 29% against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $149.25 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,988.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.60 or 0.00637578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00131057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00056298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00007960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00213233 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00053779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00159950 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,977,606,581 coins and its circulating supply is 3,840,106,072 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,977,413,441.5 with 3,752,413,428.79 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.31277681 USD and is up 7.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $110,013,250.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

