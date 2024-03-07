Constellation Software Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Constellation Software Stock Up 5.4 %

OTCMKTS:CNSWF traded up $146.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,866.27. The company had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,615.00 and a 52 week high of $2,942.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,690.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,340.33.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.