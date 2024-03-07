Constellation Software Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Constellation Software Stock Up 5.4 %
OTCMKTS:CNSWF traded up $146.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,866.27. The company had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,615.00 and a 52 week high of $2,942.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,690.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,340.33.
Constellation Software Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Software
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.