Contrasting U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) & First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 13.36% 14.89% 1.04% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 0 12 8 0 2.40 First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for U.S. Bancorp and First National of Nebraska, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $45.35, indicating a potential upside of 4.63%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and First National of Nebraska’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $40.62 billion 1.66 $5.43 billion $3.28 13.21 First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats First National of Nebraska on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate and governmental entity customers. In addition, the company offers asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. Further, it provides investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its domestic markets, as well as fund administration services to mutual and other funds. Additionally, the company provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services. Furthermore, it offers trust and investment management, merchant and ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, and brokerage and leasing services. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

