Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.18%.
Crawford United Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CRAWA opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. Crawford United has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Crawford United
