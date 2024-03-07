Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.18%.

Crawford United Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRAWA opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. Crawford United has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

