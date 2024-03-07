Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Issues Earnings Results

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million.

Crawford United Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRAWA opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. Crawford United has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

