Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Issues Earnings Results

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million.
Crawford United Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CRAWA opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. Crawford United has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Crawford United
