Creditcoin Achieves Market Cap of $229.41 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $229.41 million and $119.72 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003883 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

