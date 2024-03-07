Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $233.08 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $233.08 million and approximately $107.20 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003996 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.