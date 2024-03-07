Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Announces Earnings Results

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 million. Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Crexendo Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of CXDO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.47. 198,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.41 million, a PE ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CXDO. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Crexendo from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Crexendo by 135.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crexendo by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 28,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

