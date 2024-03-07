Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,378,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 485% from the previous session’s volume of 919,389 shares.The stock last traded at $4.81 and had previously closed at $4.67.

CRCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 60,233 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $387,900.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,326,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,059,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,760,233 shares of company stock worth $35,128,901. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cricut by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after acquiring an additional 176,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cricut by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,930 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cricut by 441.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,834 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

