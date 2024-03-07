Critical Contrast: Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) and Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT)

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) and Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pluri and Elutia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $290,000.00 137.58 -$28.32 million ($0.58) -1.66 Elutia $49.19 million 1.69 -$32.90 million ($2.09) -1.72

Pluri has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elutia. Elutia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluri, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri -6,708.40% -177.94% -49.60% Elutia -80.17% N/A -55.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pluri and Elutia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A Elutia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Elutia has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.13%. Given Elutia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elutia is more favorable than Pluri.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Pluri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Elutia shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Pluri shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of Elutia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pluri has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elutia has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Elutia beats Pluri on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production. The company's development pipeline includes PLX-PAD, is composed of maternal mesenchymal stromal cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase III study for orthopedic, phase II study for COVID-19, and phase I/II clinical study for Steroid-Refractory cGVHD indications; and PLX-R18, is composed of fetal MSC like cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase I study for HCT and pilot study for ARS indications. It is also involved in the development of modified PLX cells. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About Elutia

Elutia Inc., a commercial-stage company, engages in developing and commercializing drug-eluting biomatrix technology to enhance surgical outcomes. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used for the stabilization of implantable cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. The company also engages in the development of CanGaroo RM for delivery directly to the surgical site. In addition, it offers SimpliDerm Acellular Dermal Matrix used primarily in breast reconstruction following mastectomy. The company was formerly known as Aziyo Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to Elutia Inc. in September 2023. Elutia Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

