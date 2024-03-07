Cullinan Oncology (CGEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

Cullinan Oncology Price Performance

Cullinan Oncology stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.35. 648,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $19.68.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $39,473.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,514 shares of company stock worth $1,539,055. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 7.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.