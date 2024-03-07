Daniella Turenshine Sells 15,762 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 8th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,206.00.

On Friday, January 5th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08.

Shares of FIGS stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,891. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.54 million, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.50. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.84.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FIGS by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FIGS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in FIGS by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

