Decentralized Social (DESO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.18 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $402.95 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $38.26 or 0.00056951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

