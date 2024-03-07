Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,605,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,437,391. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

