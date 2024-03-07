Denali Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DECAU) Stock Price Up 39.3%

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Free Report) shares rose 39.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Denali Capital Acquisition Trading Down 8.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Capital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 393,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

